Yankees' Clint Frazier: Not concerned after early exit
Frazier says he's fine after fouling a ball off his calf, Coley Harvey of ESPN.com reports.
Frazier was checked on after the incident but stayed in to finish his at-bat. He didn't take the field in the following half-inning but was reportedly about to come out of the game anyway, so it doesn't appear as though there's any cause for concern.
