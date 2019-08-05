Yankees' Clint Frazier: Not in line for promotion
Manager Aaron Boone said Frazier won't be under consideration for a promotion from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre in light of the recent placements of Aaron Hicks (elbow) and Edwin Encarnacion (wrist) on the 10-day injured list, Randy Miller of The Bergen Record reports.
Additionally, the Yankees lost Gleyber Torres (core muscle) and Gio Urshela (leg) to injuries in Sunday's 7-4 win over the Red Sox, though only Torres looks at risk of joining Encarnacion and Hicks on the IL. Despite the Yankees' mounting health concerns, the team won't bring in a fifth outfielder in Frazier, who has now been passed over for callups on multiple occasions since returning to Triple-A in mid-June. For his part, Frazier hasn't exactly lit up International League pitching since heading back to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, slashing just .257/.306/.466 (90 wRC+) across 37 games.
