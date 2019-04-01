Frazier isn't included in the starting lineup for Monday's game against the Tigers.

When Frazier was recalled from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre earlier in the day, there was some thought he might immediately step in as the replacement in the outfield for Giancarlo Stanton (biceps), who was placed on the injured list in a corresponding move. That may ultimately prove to be the case, but at least for Monday, Frazier will be limited to a bench role while Mike Tauchman swaps in for Stanton in left field. According to Coley Harvey of ESPN.com, Frazier had a hectic travel schedule prior to reporting to the Bronx, so the Yankees may have just wanted to give him an extra day to get settled with the big club.

