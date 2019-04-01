Yankees' Clint Frazier: Not starting in return to lineup
Frazier isn't included in the starting lineup for Monday's game against the Tigers.
When Frazier was recalled from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre earlier in the day, there was some thought he might immediately step in as the replacement in the outfield for Giancarlo Stanton (biceps), who was placed on the injured list in a corresponding move. That may ultimately prove to be the case, but at least for Monday, Frazier will be limited to a bench role while Mike Tauchman swaps in for Stanton in left field. According to Coley Harvey of ESPN.com, Frazier had a hectic travel schedule prior to reporting to the Bronx, so the Yankees may have just wanted to give him an extra day to get settled with the big club.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
18 things that stood out
Don't overreact to the first few games, but don't ignore them either. Chris Towers gives you...
-
2019 Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 2
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Weekend waivers, winners and losers
Did you miss some of the opening weekend action? Chris Towers catches you up on everything...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 2
Looking for a hitter to round out your lineup? Scott White shares the best the waiver wire...
-
Two-start pitchers rankings for Week 2
Week 2 (April 1-7) is the first to feature a full slate of two-start pitchers. Scott White...
-
FBT Podcast: Analyzing opening day
How much to believe from an unbelievable opening day? The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast breaks...