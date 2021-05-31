site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: yankees-clint-frazier-not-starting-monday-781681 | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Yankees' Clint Frazier: Not starting Monday
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Frazier is not in the starting lineup Monday against the Rays.
This appears to be just a breather for Frazier, as he's been a consistent presence in the Yankees' lineup in recent weeks. Miguel Andujar will get the start in left field Monday.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Frank Stampfl
• 7 min read
Frank Stampfl
• 6 min read