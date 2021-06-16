site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Yankees' Clint Frazier: Not starting Wednesday
Frazier isn't starting Wednesday's game against the Blue Jays.
Frazier will take a seat for the fifth time in the last seven games. Aaron Judge will start in right field while Brett Gardner takes over in center.
