Frazier was optioned to the Yankees' alternate training site after Saturday's loss to the Nationals.
The 25-year-old didn't appear in either of the first two games of the season, and he'll now make his way to the team's alternate site to train. Frazier should return to the big-league club at some point this season, but as long the team stays relatively healthy he'll likely remain the odd man out for playing time.
