Yankees' Clint Frazier: Officially added to roster as 26th man
The Yankees recalled Frazier from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre to serve as their 26th man for Monday's doubleheader with the Tigers.
It will likely only be a short-term stay in the big leagues for Frazier, who was slashing .327/.398/.604 with five home runs and four steals over 113 plate appearances at Triple-A. The 23-year-old doesn't have anything left to prove at the minor-league level, but it doesn't look like he'll be able to carve out a role with the Yankees unless one of the team's everyday outfielders succumbs to an injury.
