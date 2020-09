Frazier is not in the lineup Monday against the Blue Jays.

Frazier has remained in a starting role even after the returns of Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton, as Monday's day off will be his first time on the bench in the month of September. He clearly deserves the everyday at-bats, as he's hitting .296/.410/.574 on the season. Judge starts in right field Monday, with Brett Gardner in left.