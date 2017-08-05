Yankees' Clint Frazier: On bench Saturday
Frazier is not in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Indians, Pete Caldera of The Record reports.
Friday's 0-for-5 was the second in three starts for Frazier, who has seen his average fall nearly 30 points over that span. There has been no indication from the team that Frazier is on the verge of losing his spot with the big-league club, but the Yankees can't afford to be all that patient with Frazier, so hopefully he'll pick it up in a hurry.
