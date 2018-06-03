Frazier will be recalled from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre to serve as the Yankees' 26th man in Monday's doubleheader against the Tigers, George A. King III of the New York Post reports.

Frazier only appeared in one game with the Yankees this season before being optioned to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on May 20, where he's posted a blistering 184 wRC+ in 113 plate appearances. He'll likely return to the minors following Monday's doubleheader.