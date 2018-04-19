Manager Aaron Boone said that Frazier (concussion) has been partaking in full workouts and is close to recording at-bats in a minor-league contest, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

Boone remains pleased with Frazier's progress as the oufielder continues to work back from a serious concussion he suffered back in late February. There still doesn't appear to be a concrete timetable for his activation from the disabled list, but his appearance in a minor-league rehab setting will be a giant step forward for the 23-year-old.