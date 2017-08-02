Yankees' Clint Frazier: Out of lineup Wednesday
Frazier is not in Wednesday's lineup against the Tigers.
Frazier receives a day off after starting the past 11 games in the outfield. During that span, the 22-year-old has slashed .213/.260/.383 with one home run and nine RBI. Jacoby Ellsbury draws the start in center while Brett Gardner slides over to left for the series finale.
