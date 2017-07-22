Manager Joe Girardi said that Frazier has leapfrogged Jacoby Ellsbury for playing time in the outfield, Erik Boland of Newsday reports.

Although the report is that Frazier is expected to return to the minors once Aaron Hicks (oblique) is back from the DL, the top prospect appears to be in line for plenty of playing time until then. The 22-year-old has been a solid producer for the Bronx Bombers during his first cup of coffee in the big leagues, as he's slashing .294/.302/.627 in 14 games in New York. This production, paired with Ellsbury's decline at the dish, has put Frazier in a position to act as the primary left fielder for the Yankees for the time being, moving Brett Gardner into center field.