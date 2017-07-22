Yankees' Clint Frazier: Primary outfield option for now
Manager Joe Girardi said that Frazier has leapfrogged Jacoby Ellsbury for playing time in the outfield, Erik Boland of Newsday reports.
Although the report is that Frazier is expected to return to the minors once Aaron Hicks (oblique) is back from the DL, the top prospect appears to be in line for plenty of playing time until then. The 22-year-old has been a solid producer for the Bronx Bombers during his first cup of coffee in the big leagues, as he's slashing .294/.302/.627 in 14 games in New York. This production, paired with Ellsbury's decline at the dish, has put Frazier in a position to act as the primary left fielder for the Yankees for the time being, moving Brett Gardner into center field.
More News
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 17
There are plenty of intriguing two-start options in Fantasy Week 17 (July 24-30), according...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 17
After a skimpy week for sleeper hitters, Scott White has more than he can fit into a list of...
-
Corbin, Polanco still underowned
This isn't the most surprising list of names ever put together, but Chris Towers has five established...
-
Don't give up on these 12
With nearly two-thirds of the season in the books, you're probably thinking players are who...
-
Waiver Wire: Alex Meyer making strides
The high points for Alex Meyer are beginning to outshine the low points, according to Scott...
-
Prospects: Are Devers, Rosario next?
With the approaching trade deadline, some of the big-name prospects we've waited all year to...