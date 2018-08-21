Yankees' Clint Frazier: Ramping up baseball activities
Frazier (concussion) is improving and has started to ramp up his baseball activities, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.
This is encouraging news for Frazier, who has been dealing with concussion symptoms for a good chunk of the 2018 campaign. The 23-year-old has appeared in just 63 games between Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre and the Yankees this season. Depending on how he responds to increased activity in the coming weeks, Frazier could return in time to be an option for the big club down the stretch.
