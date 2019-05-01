Frazier (ankle) ramped up his running program Wednesday, Coley Harvey of ESPN.com reports.

Frazier did some sprinting incorporated with some stopping and starting and reported no issues afterwards, noting after Wednesday's session that this was "the best" his ankle has felt since landing on the injured list last week. While he's certainly trending in the right direction, the outfielder still remains without a concrete timetable for his return.

