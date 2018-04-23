Frazier (concussion) will begin a rehab assignment with High-A Tampa on Thursday, Sweeny Murti of Sports Radio 66 WFAN reports.

According to Pete Caldera of The Bergen Record, the injured outfielder went 1-for-5 with a stolen base in a game at extended spring training Monday, so it seems like his head is finally getting close to 100 percent. Frazier will begin his rehab assignment with High-A, though he may need a bit longer time on the trip around the minors due to how long he's been out.