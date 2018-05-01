Yankees' Clint Frazier: Rehab assignment moved to Triple-A
Frazier (concussion) was moved to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Tuesday to continue his rehab assignment, Brendan Kuty of NJ.com reports.
Frazier began his rehab assignment at High-A Tampa, where he played four games. Over said outings he went 3-for-15 (.200) with a home run, a double and two stolen bases. He has been dealing with his concussion since the beginning of March.
More News
-
Yankees' Clint Frazier: Ready for rehab assignment•
-
Yankees' Clint Frazier: May start rehab assignment Monday•
-
Yankees' Clint Frazier: Approaching rehab games•
-
Yankees' Clint Frazier: On verge of rehab appearance•
-
Yankees' Clint Frazier: Participates in simulated game•
-
Yankees' Clint Frazier: Nearing return to game action•
-
Waivers: Dodger opportunies
Corey Seager's season-ending injury also provides opportunity with the Dodgers, most of all...
-
Podcast: Seager, Monday stars
Need a Corey Seager replacement? Confused by A.J. Pollock’s home runs? Concerned about Jake...
-
Nick Kingham, Caleb Smith might be legit
Nick Kingham and Caleb Smith weren't exactly prized commodities coming into the season, but...
-
Seager injury tests SS depth
Corey Seager needs Tommy John surgery, which is of course a big blow to his Fantasy owners....
-
Who is Ozzie Albies?
Can we believe in this version of Ozzie Albies, the young Braves second baseman who is tearing...
-
Mailbag: Slow-starter worries?
What should you do with slow starters like Francisco Lindor? Should you buy into fast starters...