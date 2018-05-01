Frazier (concussion) was moved to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Tuesday to continue his rehab assignment, Brendan Kuty of NJ.com reports.

Frazier began his rehab assignment at High-A Tampa, where he played four games. Over said outings he went 3-for-15 (.200) with a home run, a double and two stolen bases. He has been dealing with his concussion since the beginning of March.