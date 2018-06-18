Yankees' Clint Frazier: Rejoins big club as 26th man
Frazier was recalled from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Monday to serve as the 26th man for the Yankees' doubleheader with the Nationals, Lindsey Adler of The Athletic New York reports.
Frazier's stay with the big club will likely be brief. The 23-year-old was hitting an impressive .312/.389/.558 with seven homers and four swiped bags in 38 games with the RailRiders prior to earning a promotion. In three games with the Yankees this season, Frazier is 3-for-8 with a 3:2 BB:K.
