Frazier (neck) will start in right field and bat eighth Sunday against the White Sox.

Frazier will check back into the lineup for the first time since Monday after a neck issue kept him on the bench for five consecutive contests. The 26-year-old should step back into an everyday role in the corner outfield now that he's healthy again, but his time as a lineup regular could come to an end as soon as Giancarlo Stanton (quadriceps) is ready to return from the injured list. Frazier has been a major disappointment at the plate this season, as he enters Sunday's contest with a .150/.278/.299 slash line and a 27.8 percent strikeout rate over his 126 plate appearances.