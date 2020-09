Frazier will sit for Game 2 of the Wild Card Series against Cleveland on Wednesday.

The Yankees will stick with the veteran Brett Gardner in left field. It's hard to argue with that decision, as Gardner went 3-for-5 with a homer, three RBI and a pair of runs scored in the series opener. Frazier could still play a role at some point this postseason, but he doesn't appear to be the primary option at the moment.