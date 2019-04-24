Frazier (ankle) is not in the lineup Wednesday against the Angels.

Frazier will remain on the bench for a second straight game as he continues to nurse a left ankle sprain. The outfielder's absence Tuesday was deemed precautionary, and he was reportedly available off the bench (though he went unused), so it doesn't sound like he's in line for an extended absence. Frazier should be considered day-to-day. Tyler Wade, Brett Gardner and Mike Tauchman are starting from left to right in the outfield for the Yankees on Wednesday.