site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: yankees-clint-frazier-remains-sidelined | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Yankees' Clint Frazier: Remains sidelined
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Frazier (neck) remains on the bench for Thursday's game against the Rangers.
Frazier sits for the third straight game with an unspecified neck issue. Tyler Wade will start in right field.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Frank Stampfl
• 8 min read
Frank Stampfl
• 6 min read