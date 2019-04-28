Yankees' Clint Frazier: Resumes baseball activities
Frazier (ankle) was hitting in the batting cage and ran on a treadmill prior to Sunday's game against the Giants, Coley Harvey of ESPN.com reports.
Frazier said he didn't feel anything unusual in his injured ankle either during or after the workout, a positive sign for his eventual return. Though he will have several more steps in the rehab process, this is the first news of Frazier doing any type of baseball activity since being placed on the injured list.
