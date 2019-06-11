Yankees' Clint Frazier: Resumes outfield duties
Frazier will start in right field and bat sixth in the first game of Tuesday's doubleheader with the Mets, Erik Boland of Newsday reports.
Frazier served as the Yankees' designated hitter in the team's previous game Sunday in Cleveland, but he'll be back in the outfield for the start of the Subway Series. While Frazier's defense has been oft-criticized -- and supported by poor metrics -- this season, he'll likely continue to stick in the outfield on a regular basis, at least until Aaron Judge (oblique) and/or Giancarlo Stanton (shoulder) return from the injured list. At least for fantasy purposes, Frazier has been dependable lately with a .391 average and four extra-base hits (a home run and three doubles) over his last seven starts.
