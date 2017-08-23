Frazier (oblique) was able to run sprints prior to Wednesday's game against the Tiger, but hasn't been cleared to begin swinging as of yet, Pete Caldera of the Bergen Record reports.

It appears as though Frazier will still need a decent amount of time on the DL before rejoining the big-league club due to an oblique injury that has sidelined him since Aug. 8. There will likely be a clear timetable once he's allowed to start swinging again, which should occur before the end of the weekend.