Frazier (vertigo) underwent tests recently that did not show anything abnormal, and he will go through additional rounds of testing next week, Brendan Kuty of NJ Advance Media reports.

Frazier left Thursday's game against the Angels due to dizziness and was subsequently diagnosed with vertigo and placed on the 10-day injured list. His initial tests were meant to "rule out or find more serious things," per Yankees manager Aaron Boone, and those tests all turned up normal. However, it isn't clear how long Frazier might be out, as Boone vaguely described his current condition as "fairly stable." There has been some concern that Frazier's 2018 spring-training concussion that bothered him into the 2019 campaign could be related to his current illness, though the organization appears to have ruled that out. "We don't believe it's that and that's what a lot of this stuff has hopefully ruled out. But I'd rather complete the continuation of testing early this week to say for sure," Boone explained.