Yankees' Clint Frazier: Scratched with oblique tightness
Frazier was scratched from Wednesday's game against the Blue Jays due to oblique tightness, Meredith Marakovits of YES Network reports.
The Yankees were forced to switch up their lineup last minute, moving Aaron Judge to the outfield while Chase Headley slides over to DH and Garrett Cooper comes in to start at first base. The severity of the injury is unclear at this point, though more should be known following the conclusion Wednesday's game. This could end up being a tough break for the rookie, as oblique injuries can often linger.
