Yankees' Clint Frazier: Sent to Triple-A
Frazier will head to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre following Sunday's game, Erik Boland of Newsday reports.
Frazier will be sent back to the minors after spending less than a week with the Yankees. He went 1-for-2 with a double and two walks in one game.
