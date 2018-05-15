Frazier will be called up to the majors Tuesday, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports.

The Yankees play a two-game series in an NL park against the Nationals, so they'll likely be swapping out an eighth reliever for an extra bench bat (though a corresponding move has not yet been announced). Whether Frazier will be up for just the two games or a longer period remains to be seen. After his start to the season was delayed by a concussion, Frazier has been hitting .362/.423/.702 through 12 games for Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, though those numbers are inflated by a .483 BABIP. In his 39-game debut for the Yankees last season, the 23-year-old hit just .231/.268/.448, striking out 30.3 percent of the time.