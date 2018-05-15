Yankees' Clint Frazier: Set for promotion
Frazier will be called up to the majors Tuesday, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports.
The Yankees play a two-game series in an NL park against the Nationals, so they'll likely be swapping out an eighth reliever for an extra bench bat (though a corresponding move has not yet been announced). Whether Frazier will be up for just the two games or a longer period remains to be seen. After his start to the season was delayed by a concussion, Frazier has been hitting .362/.423/.702 through 12 games for Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, though those numbers are inflated by a .483 BABIP. In his 39-game debut for the Yankees last season, the 23-year-old hit just .231/.268/.448, striking out 30.3 percent of the time.
More News
-
Yankees' Clint Frazier: Activated and optioned Wednesday•
-
Yankees' Clint Frazier: Rehab assignment moved to Triple-A•
-
Yankees' Clint Frazier: Ready for rehab assignment•
-
Yankees' Clint Frazier: May start rehab assignment Monday•
-
Yankees' Clint Frazier: Approaching rehab games•
-
Yankees' Clint Frazier: On verge of rehab appearance•
-
Podcast: Fun with advanced stats
After we discuss Andrew Heaney, Patrick Corbin and the rest of Monday’s standouts we take a...
-
Bullpen Report: Clippard, Knebel safe?
The tumult at closer never ends. Scott White looks at seven of the iffiest situations, from...
-
Waivers: Heaney, Pollock stopgaps
Andrew Heaney turns heads by shutting down the Astros, and A.J. Pollock's thumb injury might...
-
Reward tops risk for Reyes, Peralta
As prospects go, Franmil Reyes and Freddy Peralta aren't exactly big names, but our Scott White...
-
Waivers: Buying upside and saves
Heath Cummings says it's an exciting week on the waiver wire and time to make some moves.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 8
It can't be Jorge Soler all the time, can it? Our Scott White offers some fresh names to use...