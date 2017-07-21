Yankees' Clint Frazier: Set to be odd man out
Frazier will be sent back down to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre once Aaron Hicks (oblique) returns from the DL, George A. King of the New York Post reports.
Hicks has yet to begin baseball activities since landing on the DL and doesn't have a firm timetable for a return, so nothing is imminent. Frazier has slashed an impressive .298/.306/.638 in 13 games, but with Brett Gardner, Jacoby Ellsbury, Aaron Judge, and Hicks making up the outfield options, at-bats would be tough to come by. Whenever the 22-year-old does head back down to the minors, it'll likely be a brief stint, as Frazier would figure to be in line to be called back up when rosters expand at the start of September.
