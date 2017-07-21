Yankees' Clint Frazier: Set to be odd man out
Frazier will be sent back down to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre once Aaron Hicks (oblique) returns from the DL, George A. King of the New York Post reports.
Hicks has yet to begin baseball activities since landing on the DL and doesn't have a firm timetable for a return, so no roster move is imminent. Frazier has slashed an impressive .298/.306/.638 in 13 big-league games, but with Brett Gardner, Jacoby Ellsbury, Aaron Judge, and Hicks making up the outfield options once everyone is healthy, at-bats would be tough to come by. Whenever the 22-year-old does head back down to the minors, it'll likely only be a brief stint, as Frazier would figure to be called back up when rosters expand at the start of September.
More News
-
Yankees' Clint Frazier: Takes seat Friday•
-
Yankees' Clint Frazier: Smashes another home run•
-
Yankees' Clint Frazier: Hits bench Wednesday•
-
Yankees' Clint Frazier: Draws fourth consecutive start•
-
Yankees' Clint Frazier: Powers up in debut•
-
Yankees' Clint Frazier: Will make major-league debut Saturday•
-
Corbin, Polanco still underowned
This isn't the most surprising list of names ever put together, but Chris Towers has five established...
-
Don't give up on these 12
With nearly two-thirds of the season in the books, you're probably thinking players are who...
-
Waiver Wire: Alex Meyer making strides
The high points for Alex Meyer are beginning to outshine the low points, according to Scott...
-
Prospects: Are Devers, Rosario next?
With the approaching trade deadline, some of the big-name prospects we've waited all year to...
-
Buy low on Samardzija?
Is Jeff Samardzija someone worth buying low on? Chris Towers takes a look at the numbers, and...
-
How much FAAB on Moncada?
Todd Frazier is headed to New York and Yoan Moncada is headed to Chicago. Heath Cummings looks...