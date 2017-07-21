Frazier will be sent back down to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre once Aaron Hicks (oblique) returns from the DL, George A. King of the New York Post reports.

Hicks has yet to begin baseball activities since landing on the DL and doesn't have a firm timetable for a return, so no roster move is imminent. Frazier has slashed an impressive .298/.306/.638 in 13 big-league games, but with Brett Gardner, Jacoby Ellsbury, Aaron Judge, and Hicks making up the outfield options once everyone is healthy, at-bats would be tough to come by. Whenever the 22-year-old does head back down to the minors, it'll likely only be a brief stint, as Frazier would figure to be called back up when rosters expand at the start of September.