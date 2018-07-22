Frazier (concussion) shifted from the minor-league disabled list to the Yankees' 10-day disabled list Saturday, Conor Foley of The Scranton Times-Tribune reports.

Frazier exited Thursday's game at Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre with possible concussion symptoms and was subsequently placed on minor-league DL, only to be moved onto the major-league DL on Saturday. The 23-year-old missed a chunk of spring training and the first part of the season with a concussion (while on the major-league DL), but it's not exactly clear what prompted the shift. Regardless, the team will want to be extra caution as Frazier deals with his second concussion in five months.

