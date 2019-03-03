Frazier said he was fine after being hit by a pitch on the forearm Sunday, Brendan Kuty of The Newark Star-Ledger reports.

Frazier was subsequently pulled for a pinch runner but partially because he was due to come out of the game regardless after playing the first five-plus innings. The Yankees now have an off day Monday before returning to action Tuesday against the Braves. According to Bryan Hoch of MLB.com, the team officially announced his exit with a forearm bruise.