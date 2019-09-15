Yankees' Clint Frazier: Sits again Sunday
Frazier Randy Miller of The Newark Star-Ledger Sunday in Toronto.
Frazier owns a poor .420 OPS in eight games since getting called up at the start of September. He'll sit for the second straight contest, with Tyler Wade getting the nod in left field.
More News
-
Yankees' Clint Frazier: Sits Saturday amid slump•
-
Yankees' Clint Frazier: May see more time sans Tauchman•
-
Yankees' Clint Frazier: Called up, starting•
-
Yankees' Clint Frazier: Likely to be recalled in September•
-
Yankees' Clint Frazier: Not in line for promotion•
-
Yankees' Clint Frazier: Sent to Triple-A•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 26 Fantasy baseball rankings
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Week 26 Preview: Two-start pitchers
Luis Severino is coming back just in time for a two-start week. Scott White weighs him against...
-
Week 26 Preview: Sleeper hitters
The waiver wire offers no shortage of usable hitters for the second-to-last week of the season,...
-
Early first base rankings for 2020
First base will start out deep and get even deeper in 2020. Scott White attempts to sort out...
-
Waivers: Will Hoerner, Lewis matter?
From the headline-grabbing debuts of Nico Hoerner and Kyle Lewis to Johnny Cueto's triumphant...
-
First two rounds of 2020 drafts
Should we draft starting pitching earlier in 2020? Scott White considers in his latest assessment...