Frazier is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Blue Jays and right-handed starting pitcher T.J. Zeuch, Lindsey Adler of The Athletic reports.

Frazier continues to share time in the corner outfield with Brett Gardner, who will draw back into the starting nine after Frazier had started both of the previous two days. Considering that both of Frazier's starts versus Toronto came against left-handed starting pitchers, he could be stuck in the shorter side of a platoon with Gardner.