Frazier is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Rays.

After bowing out of the lineup Saturday with a right-hander (Chris Archer) on the hill, Frazier will take a seat again for the series finale while the Rays trot out right-hander Brent Honeywell as their opener and right-hander Michael Wacha as their primary pitcher. Though manager Aaron Boone hasn't indicated that Frazier has lost hold of an everyday job, the 26-year-old's consecutive benchings in favor of Brett Gardner certainly isn't an encouraging development. Frazier has gone hitless with six strikeouts in 13 at-bats over his last three starts, dropping his season slash line to .200/.286/.280.