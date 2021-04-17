site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: yankees-clint-frazier-sitting-against-right-hander | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Yankees' Clint Frazier: Sitting against right-hander
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Frazier isn't starting Saturday's game against Tampa Bay.
Frazier will retreat to the bench with right-hander Tyler Glasnow on the mound for the Rays on Saturday. Brett Gardner will start in left field, batting sixth.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Chris Towers
• 1 min read
Frank Stampfl
• 7 min read