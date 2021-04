Frazier is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against Cleveland.

After going hitless with four walks and four strikeouts in the first three games of the series, Frazier will get a breather in the finale. With a right-hander (Triston McKenzie) on the hill for Cleveland, manager Aaron Boone will swap the righty-hitting Frazier out of the lineup for a lefty bat in Brett Gardner, who will serve as the Yankees' leadoff man.