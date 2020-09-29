Frazier isn't starting Game 1 of the AL Wild Card Series against Cleveland on Tuesday.
Frazier struggled to end the regular season as he went 1-for-20 with four walks, two runs and 11 strikeouts over his last six games. Brett Gardner will serve as the left fielder to begin the AL Wild Card Round.
More News
-
Yankees' Clint Frazier: Absent from Sunday's lineup•
-
Yankees' Clint Frazier: On bench Monday•
-
Yankees' Clint Frazier: Turns in big performance•
-
Yankees' Clint Frazier: Launches seventh homer•
-
Yankees' Clint Frazier: Socks sixth homer•
-
Yankees' Clint Frazier: May retain role once Judge returns•