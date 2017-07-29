Frazier went 1-for-4 with a three-run homer Friday against the Rays.

Frazier left the yard for the fourth time this year to break open a close game in the fifth inning of a divisional win. After hitting three homers in his first seven games with the Yankees this year, this was his first blast in 14 contests, though he's still been an excellent addition for fantasy managers as he carries a .282 batting average along with a .564 slugging percentage.