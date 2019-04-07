Frazier hit a go-ahead three-run homer, going 1-for-2, during the eighth in a 6-4 victory against the Orioles on Saturday.

The 24-year-old entered as a pinch hitter in the sixth and struck out during his first at-bat, but he went deep with another opportunity and two runners on base two innings later. Frazier hasn't played much this season, but perhaps the big homer will earn him more at-bats. He is 3-for-12 (.250) with one extra-base hit, four RBI and one run in four games.