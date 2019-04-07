Yankees' Clint Frazier: Smashes key home run
Frazier hit a go-ahead three-run homer, going 1-for-2, during the eighth in a 6-4 victory against the Orioles on Saturday.
The 24-year-old entered as a pinch hitter in the sixth and struck out during his first at-bat, but he went deep with another opportunity and two runners on base two innings later. Frazier hasn't played much this season, but perhaps the big homer will earn him more at-bats. He is 3-for-12 (.250) with one extra-base hit, four RBI and one run in four games.
More News
-
Yankees' Clint Frazier: In lineup against Tigers•
-
Yankees' Clint Frazier: Not starting in return to lineup•
-
Yankees' Clint Frazier: Joining big-league roster•
-
Yankees' Clint Frazier: Sent to Triple-A•
-
Yankees' Clint Frazier: Not concerned after early exit•
-
Yankees' Clint Frazier: Exits after fouling ball off leg•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart for Week 2
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 3
Yandy Diaz is elevating the ball as hoped, and Jay Bruce is looking healthy and powerful again....
-
Week 3 Waiver Targets
Our Fantasy Baseball crew gives you the top waiver-wire adds from the past week, heading into...
-
Week 3 two-start pitcher rankings
There's no shortage of usable two-start options in Week 3, according to Scott White, including...
-
FBT Podcast: Rating overreactions
The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast talks the key news, overreactions, most added and looks...
-
Prospects Report: Top five to stash
The minor-league season is just beginning, giving prospects a chance to state their cases for...