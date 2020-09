Frazier went 2-for-3 with two walks, a double, a two-run home run and three additional runs scored in Tuesday's 20-6 rout of the Blue Jays.

The 26-year-old continues to rake. Frazier is slashing .292/.405/.563 through 29 games with six homers, two steals, 18 runs and 21 RBI, and it's going to be very difficult for manager Aaron Boone to take him out of the lineup even after Aaron Judge (calf) gets healthy.