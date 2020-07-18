Frazier (foot) is in the lineup for Saturday's exhibition game against the Mets.

Frazier has been slightly limited during camp while dealing with plantar fasciitis, but he's still been able to participate in workouts and appear in intrasquad games. The 25-year-old has said that the injury isn't a concern, and his presence in the lineup for their first exhibition game would seem to echo that. Given his recent usage, it appears as though Frazier will be ready for Opening Day on July 23.