Frazier went 2-for-3 with a solo home run and a double in the Yankees' 5-2 win over the Padres on Monday.

Frazier cranked a second-inning solo shot off Matt Strahm for his 10th long ball of the season. The 24-year-old is in a nice groove at the dish at the moment, as he's hit safely in six of his last seven games with four homers and three doubles over that time to bring his slash line up to .284/.324/.552 over 134 at-bats.