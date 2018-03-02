Yankees' Clint Frazier: Still dealing with concussion symptoms
Frazier is still experiencing concussion symptoms Friday after the Yankees increased his workload, Pete Caldera of The Bergen Record reports.
Frazier had an MRI on Friday to investigate the issue. Concussions can have very unpredictable recovery timelines, so Frazier could remain out for a while or could be back in a few days. Regardless, the issue isn't likely to affect his fantasy value, as he was expected to open the season at Triple-A.
More News
-
Yankees' Clint Frazier: Feeling better after Wednesday hitting session•
-
Yankees' Clint Frazier: Feels foggy after concussion•
-
Yankees' Clint Frazier: Dealing with mild concussion•
-
Yankees' Clint Frazier: Likely to begin 2018 at Triple-A•
-
Yankees' Clint Frazier: Viewed as depth piece in 2018•
-
Yankees' Clint Frazier: Left off ALDS roster•
-
Prospects-only draft for dynasty leagues
We recently held our first ever prospects-only dynasty league mock draft, and once Shohei Ohtani...
-
Dynasty startup mock draft
Starting a dynasty league? Chances are your first draft will look sort of like this one, with...
-
Top 100 prospects: Who's ready?
You want prospects? Scott White unveils his annual list tailored specifically for Fantasy owners....
-
12-team Rotisserie Auction
The first-round prices were extremely high in this Rotisserie auction, so several teams had...
-
Fantasy baseball: Best breakouts in 2018
SportsLine simulated the entire MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft breakout...
-
Spring Takes: Harvey, Andujar impress
Our Scott White discusses an encouraging first outing for forgotten man Matt Harvey and some...