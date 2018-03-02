Frazier is still experiencing concussion symptoms Friday after the Yankees increased his workload, Pete Caldera of The Bergen Record reports.

Frazier had an MRI on Friday to investigate the issue. Concussions can have very unpredictable recovery timelines, so Frazier could remain out for a while or could be back in a few days. Regardless, the issue isn't likely to affect his fantasy value, as he was expected to open the season at Triple-A.