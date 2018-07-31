Manager Aaron Boone said Tuesday that Frazier is still feeling symptoms from the post-concussion migraines that he sustained July 19, Marc Carig of The Athletic reports.

Boone didn't specify any sort of timetable, likely because the club still doesn't know how much longer Frazier will need before he is deemed symptom-free. The manager added that Frazier is dealing with "fogginess" which isn't a great sign considering it's almost been two weeks since the incident. Consider Frazier out indefinitely as he likely won't be back in action until the mid-to-late August at the earliest.