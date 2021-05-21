site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Yankees' Clint Frazier: Still out Friday
Frazier (neck) is out of the lineup Friday against the White Sox.
Frazier will sit out for the fourth consecutive game as he continues to battle a neck issue. Miguel Andujar will start in left field Friday for New York.
