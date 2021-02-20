Manager Aaron Boone said Saturday that he still sees Frazier as the team's starting left fielder in 2021, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

Boone said Wednesday that Frazier would likely start in left field to begin the 2021 season, but the team re-signed Brett Gardner on Friday. While Gardner should see a fair amount of playing time in the outfield, Frazier is still in line for a starting role early in spring training. The 26-year-old has struggled to get consistent at-bats over his first several seasons with the team but slashed .267/.394/.511 with eight home runs and 26 RBI over 39 games in 2020.