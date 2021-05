Frazier went 3-for-4 with two stolen bases and a run in a 5-4 victory over the White Sox on Sunday.

It was a successful return to the starting lineup for Frazier, who had recently been dealing with a neck issue. He started in right field and registered his first three-hit game of the campaign. Frazier also swiped second base in both the second and ninth innings, with the latter theft leading to the game-winning run. The outfielder is still batting only .171 on the season.