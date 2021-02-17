Yankees manager Aaron Boone said Wednesday that he envisions Frazier serving as the team's starting left fielder in 2021, Jack Curry of YES Network reports.

Over his first three full seasons in the organization, Frazier struggled to find consistent at-bats in a deep outfield, but he seemingly earned himself an everyday role on the heels of a minor breakout campaign in 2020. The 26-year-old finished as the Yankees' third-best hitter in terms of wRC+ (149) last season, slashing .267/.394/.511 with eight home runs and three stolen bases over 160 plate appearances. Frazier could slot lower in the batting order more frequently in 2021 if Giancarlo Stanton and Aaron Judge can demonstrate better health, but the Yankees' star-studded lineup should still afford him plenty of run-scoring and run-producing opportunities out of a bottom-third spot.